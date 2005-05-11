Kelly O'Donnell Gets White House Assignment

NBC News correspondent Kelly O'Donnell is joining the network’s White House coverage team. She will join NBC News' Chief White House correspondent David Gregory and report for Today, NBC Nightly News and other shows.

Kelly O'Donnell is taking over from Norah O'Donnell, now MSNBC's chief Washington correspondent and contributing reporter for Today.

“With both Kelly and David reporting from the White House, there is no question that NBC News has the best possible team covering this critically important beat,” NBC News President Neal Shapiro said in a statement.

Most recently, Kelly O’Donnell was a New York-based reporter focused on national and international stories. She has also been news anchor for Weekend Today and filled in on other NBC newscasts. Recently, she coverage the death of Pope John Paul II from Poland.

She joined NBC News in 1994 as a Los Angeles-based reporter. Previously, she worked for WJW Cleveland as an anchor, reporter and producer.