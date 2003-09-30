Kellner Yields to Three at WB

Jamie Kellner will step down from The WB Television Network at the end of

this broadcast season, leaving his job to three heirs: Garth Ancier, who will be

The WB’s chairman; Jordan Levin, who will be promoted to CEO

in charge of programming and day-to-day operations of the network; and Jed

Petrick, who will remain president and chief operating officer.

Petrick will continue to head advertising sales, network distribution,

broadcast standards, research, administration, human resources, The WB 100+ and

Kids’ WB!.

Ancier and Levin will report to Barry Meyer, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Entertainment, while Petrick will report to Levin.

In the meantime, Ancier will serve as the network’s co-chairman along with

Kellner, and will continue to serve as a consultant to Turner Broadcasting System Inc.,

which Ancier left after Kellner quit as chief of Turner’s cable networks in

February.

Levin will be co-CEO through May.