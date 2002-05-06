Kellner: Consumers should pay to zap ads

Jamie Kellner, chairman and CEO of Turner Broadcasting System Inc., argued that

if personal video recorders like TiVo Inc.'s and SONICblue Inc.'s ReplayTV are going to allow viewers to

zap commercials, consumers should pay for the privilege -- as much as $250 per

year.

At a dinner with AOL Time Warner executives and the media Sunday in New Orleans --

gathered there for the National Show -- Kellner said he worries that PVRs that

will eventually be installed in set-top boxes threaten to destroy commercial TV,

which, he argued, is already a fragile business.

He cited a new analyst report that said the "Big Four" broadcast networks spend

$18 billion per year on programming and related costs and get a paltry 2 percent

return.

One solution, he suggested: Consumers can choose either to have zapless PVRs

or to pay the fee to have the capability of skipping by

commercials.