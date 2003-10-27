Kellison to Exit Kimmel Live

Daniel Kellison, executive producer of ABC late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live

, is choosing not to renew his contract and will leave the show at the end of the year.

ABC hasn’t decided on a permanent replacement, but Duncan Gray, vice president of alternative series, has been on the set for the past six weeks and will take over executive-producer duties in the interim. Host Kimmel also executive-produces the show.

Season-to-date, Jimmy Kimmel Live

is averaging a 0.7 rating/4 share in adults 18-34 and men 18-34, three-tenths of a ratings point behind Late Night withDavid Letterman

in Kimmel’s core young-adult demos.