Keenan upped at Warner Bros. Animation

Christopher Keenan has been promoted to senior vice president of creative affairs at Warner Bros. Animation, president Sander Schwartz said.

Keenan, who had been VP of creative affairs since 1999, will develop new animated TV series, made-for-video projects, animated specials and cartoon shorts. He will also supervise production of current TV series.

Keenan has been at Warner Bros. Animation since 1989, where he started working in production.

In 1993, he went to ABC as director of ABC Children’s Entertainment, and he later moved to Amblin Entertanment as animation story editor.

He returned to Warner Bros. Animation in 1995 as director of programming.