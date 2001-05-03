Keenan moves to Fox News

CNN financial news anchor Terry Keenan has jumped to rival Fox News where she'll anchor Cashin' In, a new weekly personal finance show, Reuters reports.

Keenan debuts in her new role on May 19. She was both an anchor and senior correspondent for CNN Business News and anchor for Moneyline Weekend and a correspondent for Moneyline.

Rhonda Schaffler replaces Keenan as anchor of Moneyline Weekend. Schaffler will continue to anchor CNNfn's Market Call and report daily for CNN from the New York Stock exchange.

Separately, CNN has hired former ABC News correspondent Tim O'Brien as a Washington D.C.-based correspondent, regularly reporting for Moneyline and other CNN and CNNfn financial news programs. O'Brien, who will cover the political aspects of financial news, was ABC News' chief correspondent at the Supreme Court from 1977 to 1999.