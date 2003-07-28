KDKA reporter’s attacker sentenced

The man who beat KDKA-TV Pittsburgh reporter Mary Berecky with a

lead pipe at a car wash last year was sentenced last week to two 50- to 100-year terms for

attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Berecky, who has since recovered and returned to work, was at the sentencing.

John Bolam, 35, who was convicted earlier this month, could have been

sentenced to life in prison (last week’s sentence appears to achieve similar

results) because he has prior convictions for rape and kidnapping.

He was sentenced last week by the same judge who sentenced him for those

earlier crimes, according to KDKA-TV.