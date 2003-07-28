KDKA reporter’s attacker sentenced
The man who beat KDKA-TV Pittsburgh reporter Mary Berecky with a
lead pipe at a car wash last year was sentenced last week to two 50- to 100-year terms for
attempted homicide and aggravated assault.
Berecky, who has since recovered and returned to work, was at the sentencing.
John Bolam, 35, who was convicted earlier this month, could have been
sentenced to life in prison (last week’s sentence appears to achieve similar
results) because he has prior convictions for rape and kidnapping.
He was sentenced last week by the same judge who sentenced him for those
earlier crimes, according to KDKA-TV.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.