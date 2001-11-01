KDKA news anchor dies at 49
Patti Burns, 49, longtime KDKA-TV Pittburgh news reporter and anchor, died of lung cancer Oct. 31 at her home there.
In 1984, Burns joined her father, Bill, as co-anchor of the noon newscast on the station (he had been with the station since 1953 as anchor, reporter, and news director). Together they became a Pittsburgh local news institution. Most recently she had run her own media training firm and production company, Burns Communications.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Cohen.
- John Eggerton
