KCTV discharged from medical center

The University of Kansas Medical Center said it will end its relationship

with KCTV(TV) Kansas City over the station's reporting of the location -- or

from the location -- of crime victims during treatment. This means the hospital

will no longer share with KCTV reporters the conditions of newsworthy

patients.

Hospital spokesman Dennis McCullough said local stations have routinely been

more discreet, but that on two recent occasions, the hospital feared for the

safety of witnesses to violent crimes, as well as hospital staff, during the

witnesses' treatment.

"We're not saying they don't have the legal right" to report the location of

someone under treatment, McCullough said, nor did he expect a blanket ban on

such reporting.

McCullough said he's contacted victim's-rights groups, as well as other

medical facilities, for support.

"We don't negotiate journalism," news director Regent Ducas said. "These are

decisions we make case-by-case."

Ducas said an article in The Kansas City Star on the boycott was

the first he'd heard of any potential danger to patients, adding, "There's

absolutely no proof our report put anyone in danger."

General manager Kirk Black said there's no policy for or against live shots

or reporting where a victim has been treated, and he and Ducas said patient

safety comes first. "But we want to reserve the right to make that decision,

rather than agreeing to a policy against it," Kirk said.