KCOP cuts, moves news

Fox-owned United Paramount Network affiliate KCOP(TV) Los Angeles willchange its hour newscast at 10 p.m. to a half-hour at 11 p.m. effective June 3.

The Fox duopoly management will move Seinfeld from its 11:30 p.m. spot

on KTTV(TV) to 10 p.m. on KCOP, to be followed by Frasier.

The KCOP newscast had shown growth in recent sweeps, but it was down during the

sweeps that ended last week, finishing last behind co-owned KTTV, KTLA and KCAL

in the crowded news time slot.

John Frenzel, KTTV and KCOP programming director, said, "We feel these

comedies will give KCOP great counterprogramming to the other local

stations and will give the station a solid lead-in for UPN 13 News at 11 p.m."

Fox executives said Larry Perrett will remain news director at KCOP and Jose

Rios will remain at KTTV. Both stations will retain their own news

staffs.