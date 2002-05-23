KCOP cuts, moves news
Fox-owned United Paramount Network affiliate KCOP(TV) Los Angeles willchange its hour newscast at 10 p.m. to a half-hour at 11 p.m. effective June 3.
The Fox duopoly management will move Seinfeld from its 11:30 p.m. spot
on KTTV(TV) to 10 p.m. on KCOP, to be followed by Frasier.
The KCOP newscast had shown growth in recent sweeps, but it was down during the
sweeps that ended last week, finishing last behind co-owned KTTV, KTLA and KCAL
in the crowded news time slot.
John Frenzel, KTTV and KCOP programming director, said, "We feel these
comedies will give KCOP great counterprogramming to the other local
stations and will give the station a solid lead-in for UPN 13 News at 11 p.m."
Fox executives said Larry Perrett will remain news director at KCOP and Jose
Rios will remain at KTTV. Both stations will retain their own news
staffs.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.