KCET's Huell Howser Passes Away at 67

California public television icon Huell Howser passed away, his longtime station KCET said Monday. He was 67.

Howser passed away Sunday night in his Los Angeles home. Howser was known for hosting the station's California's Gold series, as well as other travelogue programs. He retired back in November.

KCET wrote on its Website:



We are deeply saddened by the news of Huell's passing. This is a tremendous personal and professional loss to his friends and colleagues, as well as his legions of fans. Huell elevated the simple joys and undiscovered nuggets of living in our great state. He made the magnificence and power of nature seem accessible by bringing it into our living rooms. Most importantly, he reminded us to find the magic and wonderment in our lives every day. Huell was able to brilliantly capture the wonder in obscurity. From pastrami sandwiches and artwork woven from lint to the exoticism of cactus gardens and the splendor of Yosemite -- he brought us the magic, the humor and poignancy of our region. We will miss him very much.