Kcbs-tv shuffles anchor desk

Ann Martin, longtime anchor for KCBS-TV Los Angeles, will be stepping down from the 6 and 11 p.m. news to help the station's Woman 2 Woman series. She'll be replaced by Gretchen Carr.

General Manager John Severino, who is a big booster of the women's lifestyle program, says he hopes Martin's popularity and experience-she's hosted Good Morning America and did a stint with Regis Philbin-will give the show a better chance. "And it gives Ann a chance to do something other than straight news," said Severino. "Most newscasters are to some degree frustrated performers."

Martin will anchor at noon and at 5 p.m., where Severino hopes her presence and the coming later this month of Judge Judy will give a needed boost to ratings there.

All news is local.

Contact Dan Trigoboff at (301) 260-0923, e-mail dtrig@erols.com, or fax (202) 463-3742.