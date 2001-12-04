KCBS-TV news head: Hair

KCBS-TV Los Angeles News Director Roger Bell will leave the station at year's

end and will be replaced by corporate News Director Princell Hair.

CBS would not comment, but the station has had ratings problems since before

Bell's tenure.

Bell was hired by then-general manager John Severino in 1999 after a

successful tenure as executive producer at WNBC-TV's top-rated late news.

Hair, who was hired in July from Hearst's WBAL-TV Baltimore, will continue to

oversee several CBS stations' news departments.

Joel Cheatwood, the CBS group's VP of news, also is news director at WCBS-TV

New York.

It's been a difficult year for news chiefs at CBS stations, with news

directors replaced in Detroit, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Salt Lake City.