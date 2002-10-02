KCBS moves news
Viacom Inc.'s KCBS-TV Los Angeles will move its noon newscast to 11 a.m. to
stop going head-to-head with duopoly partner KCAL(TV).
KCAL has had the stronger noon ratings.
KCBS-TV will now be competing with local news heavies KNBC(TV) and KABC-TV.
In addition, KCAL will be adding an evening hour of news and sports on
Saturday.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.