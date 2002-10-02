KCBS moves news

Viacom Inc.'s KCBS-TV Los Angeles will move its noon newscast to 11 a.m. to

stop going head-to-head with duopoly partner KCAL(TV).

KCAL has had the stronger noon ratings.

KCBS-TV will now be competing with local news heavies KNBC(TV) and KABC-TV.

In addition, KCAL will be adding an evening hour of news and sports on

Saturday.