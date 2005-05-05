KCBS Moves Mountain

Veteran LA weatherman Johnny Mountain will join KCBS May 8. He is getting a powerhouse lead-in, making his debut following CBS’ big sweeps movie, Elvis, after which he will appear weekdays on the station’s 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. news.

Mountain left crosstown KABC after 27 years last January and was expected to resurface at another station in time for May sweeps.

His arrival at KCBS follows a well-established practice of CBS Station Group EVP/COO Dennis Swanson brining in brand-name talent from rival stations.

Mountain will find plenty of familiar faces at his new station. KCBS’ evening news team includes former KABC-ers Laura Diaz, Ann Martin, Harold Greene, and Jim Hill.

