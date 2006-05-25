KCBS L.A. Boasts No. 1 Late News in Market

For the first time in more than three decades, CBS Corp.-owned KCBS Los Angeles posted the most-watched late newscast in the country’s second-largest TV market.

KCBS, which has been steadily building its ratings, out-rated NBC-owned KNBC and ABC’s KABC in total viewers and adults 25-54 on a Monday to Sunday basis. It is the station’s first win since legendary anchor Jerry Dunphy signed off the 11 p.m. news in 1972.

In the key news demo, adults 25-54, KCBS averaged a 2.6 rating/9 share, its best marks for a May sweeps since 1998. KABC recorded a 2.3/9 and KNBC posted a 2.1/8.

KABC was No. 1 in early-evening news, while KNBC was most-watched in the early-morning news daypart.

Since May sweeps ended Wednesday night, local reports are beginning to circulate. In the No. 1 TV market, ABC-owned WABC New York continued its string of recent sweeps wins in May. The station was most watched in 25-54s and households at 6 p.m. and in late news, followed by WNBC.

In Minneapolis-St. Paul, CBS-owned WCCO edged out Gannett-owned NBC affiliate KARE in late news and handily won early evenings. At 10 p.m., WCCO posted a 14.3 HH/26 share, up 23% over last year, compared to KARE’s 11.5/21, off 21% from a year ago. KARE turned in a winning performance in early-morning news, where WCCO was No. 2.

And, in a more unusual win, a Fox station boasts the top-rated late news in Portland, Ore. KPTV’s 10 p.m. news averaged a 7.3 HH rating/14 share in May. The next best late news was KGW’s 11 p.m., which scored a 6.8/17. It is the second time in less than a year that KPTV nabbed the market’s No. 1 late news. KPTV also won early-morning news.