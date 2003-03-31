KCBS, KCAL juggle lineups
Viacom Inc. is shuffling shows on its Los Angeles duopoly.
KCBS-TV Los Angeles will bring back its 4 p.m. newscast, while Judge Judy, which has served as lead-in to its 5 p.m. news, will replace the half-hour 4 p.m. newscast on co-owned KCAL(TV), followed by Judge Joe Brown
at 4:30 p.m.
The program switches give KCBS a full two-and-a-half-hour local late-afternoon news block, followed by the CBS Evening News with Dan Rather.
KABC-TV's late-afternoon news block also starts at 4 p.m., and KCBS believes the half-hour-later start was a disadvantage.
KCAL, in turn, which had the single half-hour of late afternoon news, now presents a solid block of syndicated shows.
