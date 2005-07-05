KCBS-KCAL Get their Phil

The KCBS-KCAL duopoly in Los Angeles will run Dr. Phil this fall on both stations, a strategy it currently employs with other syndicated series like Paramount-distributed access shows Entertainment Tonight and The Insider.

The stations, Dr. Phil syndicator King World, and Paramount are all owned by Viacom.

While the two KCBS access shows air in late fringe and late night on KCAL, Dr. Phil reruns are slated to appear in access at 7 p.m. on KCAL. As previously announced, KCBS will use the original edition of Dr. Phil it gets Sept. 12 from KNBC at 4 p.m. in place of news, which will move to KCAL.

"In addition to raising the profile of Dr. Phil here in the Southland, we expect that the show will provide a great lead-in to our 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts on CBS 2 and our 8-11 p.m. prime time news block on KCAL 9," said Don Corsini, president and general manager of the stations.

In Los Angeles, Dr. Phil ranks first in its 4-5 p.m. time period on KNBC and No.2 overall nationally, reaching 13 million unique viewers daily.

Corsini said the stations will work closely with producer Paramount Domestic Television, distributor King World and creator Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions to heavily promote the move.