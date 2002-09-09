KCBS' Greene remembered

KCBS-TV Los Angeles cameraman Larry Greene, who was killed Friday in a

helicopter crash in the Persian Gulf, was remembered as "a consummate pro who

loved taking on the tough assignments," KCBS general manager Don Corsini said.

"Larry established himself as one of the best and most-honored photojournalists

in the business. In addition to being a consummate pro who loved taking on the

tough assignments, Larry had a special gift for enlightening and frequently

entertaining his colleagues."

Greene was with KCBS 24 years.

Greene was killed when the Navy helicopter in which he was riding crashed

into a Syrian freighter, the Pentagon told reporters.

The station reported that Greene and four sailors were aboard a Navy SH-60B

Seahawk helicopter "when a rotor blade accidentally hit the mast of the ship,

sending the helicopter into the ocean, 80 miles off the Iranian coast." Four

sailors on board were injured. The accident is under investigation.

Sports anchor and Access Hollywood host Pat O'Brien said Greene was

one of his first cameramen, and he remembered him as "a camerman's cameraman. He

made me better as a reporter, he pushed me a little bit and we did a lot of

laughing, a lot of laughing."

KCBS reporter-producer Peggy Holter noted, "He always used to say,

ironically, 'A cameraman films his own death.' That was his idea of a funny exit

line."

Greene is survived by a wife and two children. KCBS said the station will set

up a scholarship fund for Greene's children.