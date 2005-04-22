KBHK Says, 'Ay Carumba!'

Viacom Inc.-owned UPN affiliate KBHK will celebrate Cinco de Mayo (May 5) by running one of its three Simpsons episodes that night in Spanish.

Usually, the show runs in English with a Spanish translation on the secondary audio channel (SAP).

But in honor of the holiday, which celebrates the victory of the Mexicans over the French at the Battle Of Puebla in 1862, the 10 p.m. airing of Bart & company (it also airs at 6 and 7:30), will air in Spanish, with English subtitles and an English-language SAP feed.

The idea was the brainchild of station manager Steve Poitras.