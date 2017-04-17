Trending

Kaylee Hartung Joins CNN

Kaylee Hartung, formerly of ESPN's SportsCenter, has joined CNN in Atlanta.

Hartung will be a correspondent for "all of CNN's television and digital platforms."

Before joining ESPN five years ago, she spent the previous five years at the CBS News Washington bureau as a producer, editor and photographer, as well as an associate producer for Face the Nation with Bob Schieffer.