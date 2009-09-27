Kaufman Re-Elected IFTA Chairman

Net Neutrality fan Lloyd Kaufman, president of Troma Entertainment, has been elected to a second term as chairman of the Independent Film & Television Alliance (IFTA), which lobbies for independent issues including more access to cable, broadcast and online real estate.

"I will continue to fight alongside my colleagues to protect and serve independent art on film, television, DVD, and the Internet, aggressively tackling media consolidation, net neutrality, piracy and other key issues facing our industry," he said in a statement.

IFTA's executive director and president is Jean Prewitt.