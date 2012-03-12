Katz Promotes MacCourtney, Broitman to Co-Presidents
Katz TV Group announced Monday the promotions of Leo MacCourtney and Craig Broitman to co-president.
The
duo will oversee the leaders of the individual Katz TV companies, as
well as focus on Katz TV's business development capacities for custom,
concept-driven campaigns by using spot television in combination with
broadcasters' digital capabilities.
Separately,
MacCourtney will focus on strengthening broadcaster relationships,
driving business development and overseeing overall strategic direction
for the company. Broitman will lead ad sales operations, agency and
broadcaster connectivity, and continue to head the development of the
company's digital capabilities.
"It's
an honor and a privilege to be given this opportunity to lead Katz TV
with Craig into its next phase of innovation, creativity and
development," said MacCourtney. "I look forward to building on Katz TV's
outstanding reputation for client service by expanding our efforts to
provide agencies and advertisers with the latest technological offerings
and customized solutions across multiple video, mobile and web-based
platforms."
Broitman added: "We look forward to building on Katz TV's ability to
harness the incredible reach and flexibility of local television by
exploring all of the new possibilities technology and digital offerings
present to advertisers. In today's world of multiplatform media, the way
consumers watch television and the ways advertisers seek to engage them
is constantly evolving."
