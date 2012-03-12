Katz Promotes MacCourtney, Broitman to Co-Presidents

Katz TV Group announced Monday the promotions of Leo MacCourtney and Craig Broitman to co-president.

The

duo will oversee the leaders of the individual Katz TV companies, as

well as focus on Katz TV's business development capacities for custom,

concept-driven campaigns by using spot television in combination with

broadcasters' digital capabilities.

Separately,

MacCourtney will focus on strengthening broadcaster relationships,

driving business development and overseeing overall strategic direction

for the company. Broitman will lead ad sales operations, agency and

broadcaster connectivity, and continue to head the development of the

company's digital capabilities.

"It's

an honor and a privilege to be given this opportunity to lead Katz TV

with Craig into its next phase of innovation, creativity and

development," said MacCourtney. "I look forward to building on Katz TV's

outstanding reputation for client service by expanding our efforts to

provide agencies and advertisers with the latest technological offerings

and customized solutions across multiple video, mobile and web-based

platforms."

Broitman added: "We look forward to building on Katz TV's ability to

harness the incredible reach and flexibility of local television by

exploring all of the new possibilities technology and digital offerings

present to advertisers. In today's world of multiplatform media, the way

consumers watch television and the ways advertisers seek to engage them

is constantly evolving."