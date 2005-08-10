Katz Names New Corporate Communicator

Gloria Kestenbaum, manager of marketing communications for Arbitron in New York, has left to become the director of corporate communications for Katz Media Group there. Kestenbaum's first day was Aug. 1.

Kestenbaum replaces Regina Kitson, who left to spend more time with the family, which includes giving birth to her second child.

Katz is the TV and radio advertising rep firm owned by Clear Channel Communications.

