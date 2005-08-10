Katz Names New Corporate Communicator
Gloria Kestenbaum, manager of marketing communications for Arbitron in New York, has left to become the director of corporate communications for Katz Media Group there. Kestenbaum's first day was Aug. 1.
Kestenbaum replaces Regina Kitson, who left to spend more time with the family, which includes giving birth to her second child.
Katz is the TV and radio advertising rep firm owned by Clear Channel Communications.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.