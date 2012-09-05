Katz 360 Names New President

Mort Greenberg has been named president of Katz 360, the

digital sales division of mega-rep Katz Media Group.

Greenberg comes from Nokia, where he had been global head of

ad sales for its location and commerce division and brings more than 15 years

of experience in various ad platforms.

As head of Katz 360, Greenburg will oversee the

"monetization" of the 89 million monthly uniques of affiliated

content providers and to build its location-targeted ad business.

Katz 360 consists of four digital platforms, digital audio,

mobile, database segmentation, and display.