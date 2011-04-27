Katz 360 Appoints Two Sales Executives

Katz 360, the digital sales division of Katz Media Group, has named Andy Slater vice president of digital agency sales in New York and John Fraser senior account director in Atlanta, the company announced Wednesday. It has also appointed Annie Leitenberg as campaign manager in New York.

"I am thrilled to add the experienced online leadership of both Andy and John to our Katz 360 team," said Brian Benedik, president of Katz 360. "I think they, along with Annie as our new Campaign Manager in New York, will enhance our resources as we continue to drive revenue through our Katz online products. In our third year, we're continuing to evolve our online model and tailor our sales and support group to best meet our clients' needs. These additions provide further revenue opportunities for our affiliates and strategically align the organization for future growth."

In his role as vice president of digital agency sales, Slater will manage his own account list alongside the entire digital agency business for directors in the company. Slater comes from Move.com/Realtor.com where he served as senior director of sales.

Fraser will oversee online sales for the Southeast region of the U.S. in his new role as senior account director in Atlanta. He previously worked for Lincoln Financial Media as a senior account manager. Leitenberg will join the ad ops group at Katz 360 and will manage the company's various channels of online inventory to ensure digital customers receive the maximum return on investments. She joined Katz 360 in 2009 as a sales assistant.