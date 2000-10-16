Katsky on new laugh track

Tracy Katsky has moved across the studio lot to join Gail Berman at FOX Broadcasting Co. as the network's new senior VP of comedy development.

Katsky was formerly senior VP of comedy at co-owned Regency Television, the studio FOX Entertainment President Berman ran for the two years prior to joining Fox.

Regency TV says Erin Simon Berenson will be taking over for Katsky as senior VP of comedy at that studio.