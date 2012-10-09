Kathy Ireland Joins 'Katie' as Contributor

Former supermodel Kathy Ireland is joining Disney-ABC's Katie as a regular contributor starting today (Oct. 9).

In Ireland's first episode, she and host Katie Couric will talk about celebrities who are famous for doing one thing but also are very successful doing something else. The Oct. 9 episode will feature former Los Angeles Lakers star Magic Johnson, who now own his own entertainment company.

Ireland also will appear on the show talking about such popular daytime topics as parenting, anti-aging, and relationships. As part of her relationship with the show, Ireland's deal also includes a first-look agreement with Sterling/Winters Company Studios, an entity of Kathy Ireland Worldwide (kiWW), to develop specials and show concepts in collaboration with Disney/ABC Television Group's Times Square Studios.

Tom Hoberman of the law firm Hansen, Jacobsen, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller, LLP, represented Ireland in the deal.

Ireland herself, best-known for her layouts in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues, founded kiWW in 1993 and today the design and marketing firm has business interests all over the world and California offices in Los Angeles, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Santa Barbara as well as two in Hawaii.

Ireland also is the author of six books, including Powerful Inspirations, Eight Lessons That Will Change Your Life.

Katie is executive produced by Couric and Jeff Zucker. Co-executive producers are Kathy Samuels and Michael Bass and the program is directed by Joseph Terry.