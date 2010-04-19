Kathleen Juan, Former CBS Writer/Editor, Dies at 70
Kathleen Juan, 70, former writer and editor in the CBS
communications department for almost 35 years, died April 8 in Chatham, Mass.,
after a brief illness.
Juan began her CBS career as publicity writer for the
network, contributing stories to Sunday newspaper supplements about shows like
CBS hit M*A*S*H. She was anointed the
network's "grammar guru" by one colleague, according to the
network, and interviewed Henry Fonda, Helen Hayes and others as she traveled to
various CBS programming sets across the country. She retired in 2002.
Juan is survived by her brother, Lloyd, and a cousin, Pat
Bartnett. The family has requested that donations be send to Broad Reach
Hospice, 390 Orleans Road, North
Chatham, MA, 02650.
