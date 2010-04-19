Kathleen Juan, Former CBS Writer/Editor, Dies at 70

Kathleen Juan, 70, former writer and editor in the CBS

communications department for almost 35 years, died April 8 in Chatham, Mass.,

after a brief illness.

Juan began her CBS career as publicity writer for the

network, contributing stories to Sunday newspaper supplements about shows like

CBS hit M*A*S*H. She was anointed the

network's "grammar guru" by one colleague, according to the

network, and interviewed Henry Fonda, Helen Hayes and others as she traveled to

various CBS programming sets across the country. She retired in 2002.

Juan is survived by her brother, Lloyd, and a cousin, Pat

Bartnett. The family has requested that donations be send to Broad Reach

Hospice, 390 Orleans Road, North

Chatham, MA, 02650.