Katherine Graham dead at 84

Katherine Graham, the legendary publisher who helped lead The Washington Post to international prominence and expand the newspaper company into a multi-media giant died Tuesday following a fall while attending a conference of media executives in Idaho. She was 84 years old.

The Washington Post said she suffered head injuries when she fell and hit her head on a sidewalk in Boise. She died at the St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Graham is best known as the publisher of the Post during the Watergate scandal that eventually forced Richard Nixon from the Presidency, but she expanded her family's media holdings considerably in her three decades of leadership. Among The Washington Post Co.'s holdings is Post-Newsweek stations, currently six network affiliates.

Graham took over the company her father had purchased in 1933 following the 1963 suicide of her husband, and stepped down in 1993 as chairman, succeeded by her son Donald.

- Dan Trigoboff