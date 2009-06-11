Karpowicz New NAB TV Board Chair

NAB Chief Operating and Financial Officer Janet McGregor was officially designated acting president and CEO of the NAB during a meeting of the association’s board this week. The NAB is in the process of finding a new president, with outgoing board member Bruce Reese chairing the search committee.

Meredith Corporation President Paul Karpowicz was named NAB Television Board Chairman while ICBC Broadcasting Holdings President/COO Charles Warfield was named Radio Board Chair.

Commonwealth Broadcasting President/CEO Steve Newberry is the new Joint Board Chairman of the NAB.

McGregor briefed the Board on the NAB's priorities at the meeting, including its efforts related to the performance tax and the Satellite Home Viewer Extension and Reauthorization Act (SHVERA).

New NAB board members are Jerry Hanszen, Dave Hoxeng, Julie Koehn, Monte Loos, Mike Novak, David Field, Lew Dickey, Dana Withers, Brian Brady, Marci Burdick, Brian Lawlor, John Lawson and Dunia Shive