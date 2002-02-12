Karp named Discovery Digital GM

Discovery Networks U.S. tapped company veteran David Karp to run its digital-networks group.

Karp has been named senior vice president and general manager, Discovery

Digital Networks and New Media Ventures.

He will report to John Ford, president of Discovery Networks' content

group.

Karp will oversee all aspects of programming, development, marketing and

management of Discovery's portfolio of digital networks, including Discovery

Science Channel, Discovery Wings Channel, Discovery Civilization Channel, and

Discovery en Español.

Karp most recently served as senior vice president, new-media ventures for

Discovery Networks U.S. The post had briefly been held by Lori McFarling, who

moved back to affiliate sales.