Karp named Discovery Digital GM
Discovery Networks U.S. tapped company veteran David Karp to run its digital-networks group.
Karp has been named senior vice president and general manager, Discovery
Digital Networks and New Media Ventures.
He will report to John Ford, president of Discovery Networks' content
group.
Karp will oversee all aspects of programming, development, marketing and
management of Discovery's portfolio of digital networks, including Discovery
Science Channel, Discovery Wings Channel, Discovery Civilization Channel, and
Discovery en Español.
Karp most recently served as senior vice president, new-media ventures for
Discovery Networks U.S. The post had briefly been held by Lori McFarling, who
moved back to affiliate sales.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.