Last year, when she earned her first Women

in the Game honor, Karen Brodkin, then

senior VP, business and legal affairs for Fox

Cable Networks, was busy finishing up a 10-

year, $220 million TV rights deal with the

Pac-12 conference that she negotiated. This year,

as she is being honored once again, Brodkin has

an even bigger title, and has been even busier,

inking new and renegotiated major sports media

rights deals for Fox Sports Media Group.

In the past year Brodkin was directly involved

in finalizing a seven-year multimedia rights deal

for Fox with Ultimate Fighting Championship,

the world’s largest mixed martial arts organization.

She also took part in renegotiating with

Major League Baseball to get the league to schedule

more games on Saturday nights for Fox’s new

live sports block, and with the NFL on a nineyear

extension to the current TV rights deal that

was set to expire after the 2013 regular season.

Brodkin also oversaw the negotiation efforts

by Fox that led to the $425 million winning

bid for men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup

soccer from 2015-22.

Since joining Fox Sports in 1998, Brodkin has

been instrumental in completing hundreds of

sports programming rights deals and on-air talent

agreements, and has developed relationships

with college conference commissioners and athletic

directors and professional sports league executives

across most of the major sports.

“I’ve become a lot busier,” says Brodkin, adding

that the length of these new deals and the

digital components make negotiations much

more complex. “With the NFL rights extension,

the agreement was announced in December, but

we are still working out details like digital rights,

production enhancements and sponsorships.”

Brodkin says the UFC deal was agreed

upon, interestingly enough, via a handshake

last July on the Friday before the baseball All-

Star Game, with the entire weekend being

spent hammering out the details.

She is currently talking with NASCAR about

moving more races to Saturday nights on Fox.

In other words, like the season spans of the

sports she negotiates for, there’s never a lull.

“We are always talking with our sports

league partners,” she says. Brodkin is no longer

the lead negotiator for these rights deals

but, as she puts it, “I am deciding what the big

picture of the deals will encompass.”

And as a good leader always does, Brodkin

is quick to praise her team. “I have a group of

extraordinarily talented lawyers working for

me, handling the day-to-day stuff. That allows

me to think more big-picture.”