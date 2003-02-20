Kaplan returns to ABC

Former Cable News Network news chief Rick Kaplan will join ABC News to oversee special

programming at the network for the next three months.

Kaplan was tapped in anticipation of a war in Iraq.

Kaplan, who exited CNN in 2000 after a stormy three-year reign, had built his

reputation at ABC News, where he'd spent 18 years. and at CBS News for nearly a

decade before that.

Kaplan has been teaching at Harvard University since leaving CNN.