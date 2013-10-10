Kanye Appearance Lifts Kimmel to Best Demo Rating at 11:35 P.M.

An appearance from rapper Kanye West lifted ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live to its best rating with adults 18-49 since the show moved to 11:35 p.m. earlier this year.

West — who engaged in a Twitter spat with the late-night host — appeared on Wednesday's show. JKL registered a 1.2 rating in the demo, according to the 25 markets with local people meters.

The 1.2 easily paced ahead of NBC's Tonight Show (0.7) and CBS' Late Show(0.5).

It should be noted that the best-ever rating excludes NBA Finals-inflated telecasts from last June.