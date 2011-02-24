Kanter Named GM, Disney Junior Worldwide

Nancy Kanter has been named general manager, Disney Junior Worldwide, according to a Thursday announcement from Carolina Lightcap, president, Disney Channels Worldwide. Kanter adds her new role to her current title of senior vice president, Original Programming.

As general manager, a newly created position, Kanter will oversee the recently launched multiplatform Disney Junior brand and upcoming 24-hour channel launch.

Kanter has held the position of senior VP, Playhouse Disney Worldwide since 2008. She first joined Disney Channel in 2001 as VP, original programming and was promoted to senior VP, original programming, Playhouse Disney U.S., in 2004.

"Nancy Kanter is a highly respected force in the creative community and her managerial and leadership skills have invigorated our content development for preschoolers," Lightcap said. "In collaboration with the entire team, she will continue to take Disney Junior to places that we could only imagine a few short years ago."