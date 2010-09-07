KantarMedia Taps Nielsen's Boehme for Research Post

Kantar

Media's Audiences business unit, which provides TV, Internet and radio audience

measurement services, named Jeffrey Boehme -- previously in charge of Nielsen's

advanced television initiatives -- to the newly created position of chief

research officer for its North American operations.

In

the role, Boehme will serve as the chief liaison for Kantar's Audiences sector

with industry associations and support initiatives to identify and advance new

products and applications for set-top box data (also referred to as "return

path data," or RPD). He also will oversee the company's research efforts with a

particular focus on methods and procedures, advanced measurement methods and

modeling.

"RPD

utilization for emerging applications like addressable and interactive

advertising, electronic program guides, data overlays, media planning and ROI

[return on investment] is evolving rapidly," Kantar Media Audiences president

George Shababb said in a statement. "Jeff is one of the leading thinkers and

voices in RPD today. Having him join our senior management team allows us to

continue to be at the forefront of strategic RPD insights and innovative

developments."



