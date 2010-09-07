KantarMedia Taps Nielsen's Boehme for Research Post
Kantar
Media's Audiences business unit, which provides TV, Internet and radio audience
measurement services, named Jeffrey Boehme -- previously in charge of Nielsen's
advanced television initiatives -- to the newly created position of chief
research officer for its North American operations.
In
the role, Boehme will serve as the chief liaison for Kantar's Audiences sector
with industry associations and support initiatives to identify and advance new
products and applications for set-top box data (also referred to as "return
path data," or RPD). He also will oversee the company's research efforts with a
particular focus on methods and procedures, advanced measurement methods and
modeling.
"RPD
utilization for emerging applications like addressable and interactive
advertising, electronic program guides, data overlays, media planning and ROI
[return on investment] is evolving rapidly," Kantar Media Audiences president
George Shababb said in a statement. "Jeff is one of the leading thinkers and
voices in RPD today. Having him join our senior management team allows us to
continue to be at the forefront of strategic RPD insights and innovative
developments."
Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.