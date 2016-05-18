Kaltura Launches Video Platform as a Service

Video tech provider Kaltura has a launched a new video platform as a service (VPaaS) offering, aimed at giving clients the ability to build and launch video applications, and integrate video into existing platforms and workflows.

The cloud-based service covers hundreds of application program interfaces (APIs), and will be available for public, private and hybrid cloud deployment. Kaltura is offering the new service to developers immediately.

“Until today there has not been a cloud offering that provides a self-service platform with elastic flexibility coupled with the end-to-end capabilities needed to handle video as a native asset - from ingestion through enrichment, delivery, analytics and experience - while allowing developers to easily tackle the challenges of dealing with video at scale, and tightly integrated within their systems,” said Ron Yekutiel, Kaltura’s co-founder, chairman and CEO.

“With Kaltura VPaaS, customers as diverse as integrators, technology providers, SaaS companies, tech and media start-ups, media companies, telcos, retailers, insurance companies, and healthcare organizations can streamline and then accelerate their use of video quickly and cost-effectively using one single video platform that caters to all use cases.”

Kaltura said its VPaaS service will support all devices, media workflows and applications, and users will have access to the company’s developer community, solution providers and tech partners.