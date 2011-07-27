Kaitz Salutes Rey Ramsey, Time Warner Cable

The annual Walter Kaitz Foundation fundraising dinner, on Oct. 5, will honor Time Warner Cable and Rey Ramsey, the co-founder and chairman of One Economy, a nonprofit focused on spreading technology's benefits to improve everyone's lives.

The dinner will be held at the Hilton New York in New York City. The event co-chairs are George Bodenheimer, co-chairman, Disney Media Networks and President, ESPN, Inc. & ABC Sports; and Pat Esser, president, Cox Communications. Other industry executives serving on the dinner committee include: Rocco Commisso, Chairman & CEO, Mediacom Communications; Philip Kent, chairman & CEO, Turner Broadcasting System; Philippe Dauman, President & CEO, Viacom; and Amy Tykeson, chairman, president & CEO, BendBroadband.

Ramsey, who also is One Economy's former CEO, will receive the 2011Diversity Advocate Award, an award presented annually to an individual outside of the cable industry who has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to diversity. Through visionary leadership, this individual has directly or indirectly fostered a more embracing and inclusive diversity environment for the cable industry.

