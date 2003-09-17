Kaitz Foundation to Fold Under NCTA

Despite resistance by the National Cable & Telecommunications Association, the Walter Kaitz Foundation

will be tucked inside the trade association, which will pick up its effort to

increase the employment of minorities in the cable industry.

The 20-year-old Kaitz Foundation is widely regarded but often criticized as much more effective at

raising money from its annual gala dinner ($1 million per event) than at actually

attracting minority employees or helping them rise through the ranks.

An expensive and ineffective internship program was scrapped in favor of

grants to other organizations like the National Association of Multi-Ethnicity in

Communications and Women in Cable & Telecommunications.

In January, the foundation will move from California and become a one-person

office at the NCTA. The office will continue to raise money and distribute it to

other groups, plus expand a program aiming to connect minority vendors with cable

purchasing agents.

NCTA president Robert Sachs had resisted the move, saying the group’s mission

is lobbying, not recruiting. But Sachs’ board voted to combine the organizations

Wednesday morning.