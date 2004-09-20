This Kaitz Dinner Honors Its Roots

After years of bestowing accolades on cable executives for their

diversity efforts, Spencer Kaitz is finally getting what he deserves: credit

for his contributions.

Kaitz, former chairman of the California Cable & Telecommunications

Association (CCTA) and founder of the Walter Kaitz Foundation, will be honored

Sept. 22 at the 21st annual Kaitz Foundation dinner in New York. The

foundation, created in 1980 in memory of his father, Walter, promotes minority

advancement in the cable industry.

Spencer Kaitz has been a lifelong champion of cultural diversity, values

he inherited from his parents. Walter Kaitz, who also headed CCTA, was a

Russian Jew who immigrated to the U.S. and "felt this country was a sanctuary

for his family and provided tremendous opportunities for everyone," says his

son. He urged his children to be open-minded. In the 1950s and 1960s, the Kaitz

family lived on a multicultural street in Hayward, Calif., and Kaitz and his

sisters attended integrated schools. 'The world I lived in was diverse, and no

one thought anything of it," he says. Of course, he now knows "I was having an

experience that was unusual."

Says Showtime Networks Chairman Matt Blank, "Spencer was diversity

before diversity was cool." Blank is co-chair of the dinner with Time Warner

Cable Chairman Glenn Britt.

Kaitz grew up in the young cable industry. Walter Kaitz would take his

children along to CCTA conferences, posting them at the registration desk and

as the welcoming committee. Young Spencer was hooked. After law school at

Berkeley, he briefly practiced at a firm but joined his father at the CCTA to

lobby for California's fast-growing cable businesses.

At the association, he fervently embraced legislative issues like pole

attachments and deregulation. In the early 1980s, as the CCTA was fighting to

deregulate cable rates, Kaitz would send "A Call to Arms" memos to California

operators, urging them to descend on Sacramento. "He shepherded that effort,"

says Hearst Entertainment & Syndication President Ray Joslin, a founding

trustee of the Kaitz Foundation and former CCTA president. "Twenty-five or 30

senior managers would answer his call."

In 1980, after his father's death, Kaitz and several of his father's

colleagues and friends founded the foundation. Over 20 years, the program

placed more than 500 minority executives and boasted 80% retention.

In recent years, though, the Kaitz Foundation proved more effective at

raising funds than at recruiting executives in a tough employment market. And

companies have become more sophisticated in their own minority recruitment.

Last fall, the National Cable & Telecommunications Association tucked the

Kaitz foundation under its wing and will direct Kaitz's fundraising efforts as

grants to other minority-industry groups, such as the National Association of

Multi-Ethnicity in Communications, the Emma Bowen Foundation and Women in Cable

& Telecommunications. Kaitz, now retired, still controls the $4 million

endowment.

The dinner lives on. Well-attended, it's a usually noisy opportunity for

cable's leaders to meet and chat. This year, they'll also probably sing: It's

Kaitz's 57th birthday.

He's extremely proud of the event and its significance. Says Kaitz, "No

one is aware of another industry that has its main social event focused on

diversity issues."