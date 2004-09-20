This Kaitz Dinner Honors Its Roots
After years of bestowing accolades on cable executives for their
diversity efforts, Spencer Kaitz is finally getting what he deserves: credit
for his contributions.
Kaitz, former chairman of the California Cable & Telecommunications
Association (CCTA) and founder of the Walter Kaitz Foundation, will be honored
Sept. 22 at the 21st annual Kaitz Foundation dinner in New York. The
foundation, created in 1980 in memory of his father, Walter, promotes minority
advancement in the cable industry.
Spencer Kaitz has been a lifelong champion of cultural diversity, values
he inherited from his parents. Walter Kaitz, who also headed CCTA, was a
Russian Jew who immigrated to the U.S. and "felt this country was a sanctuary
for his family and provided tremendous opportunities for everyone," says his
son. He urged his children to be open-minded. In the 1950s and 1960s, the Kaitz
family lived on a multicultural street in Hayward, Calif., and Kaitz and his
sisters attended integrated schools. 'The world I lived in was diverse, and no
one thought anything of it," he says. Of course, he now knows "I was having an
experience that was unusual."
Says Showtime Networks Chairman Matt Blank, "Spencer was diversity
before diversity was cool." Blank is co-chair of the dinner with Time Warner
Cable Chairman Glenn Britt.
Kaitz grew up in the young cable industry. Walter Kaitz would take his
children along to CCTA conferences, posting them at the registration desk and
as the welcoming committee. Young Spencer was hooked. After law school at
Berkeley, he briefly practiced at a firm but joined his father at the CCTA to
lobby for California's fast-growing cable businesses.
At the association, he fervently embraced legislative issues like pole
attachments and deregulation. In the early 1980s, as the CCTA was fighting to
deregulate cable rates, Kaitz would send "A Call to Arms" memos to California
operators, urging them to descend on Sacramento. "He shepherded that effort,"
says Hearst Entertainment & Syndication President Ray Joslin, a founding
trustee of the Kaitz Foundation and former CCTA president. "Twenty-five or 30
senior managers would answer his call."
In 1980, after his father's death, Kaitz and several of his father's
colleagues and friends founded the foundation. Over 20 years, the program
placed more than 500 minority executives and boasted 80% retention.
In recent years, though, the Kaitz Foundation proved more effective at
raising funds than at recruiting executives in a tough employment market. And
companies have become more sophisticated in their own minority recruitment.
Last fall, the National Cable & Telecommunications Association tucked the
Kaitz foundation under its wing and will direct Kaitz's fundraising efforts as
grants to other minority-industry groups, such as the National Association of
Multi-Ethnicity in Communications, the Emma Bowen Foundation and Women in Cable
& Telecommunications. Kaitz, now retired, still controls the $4 million
endowment.
The dinner lives on. Well-attended, it's a usually noisy opportunity for
cable's leaders to meet and chat. This year, they'll also probably sing: It's
Kaitz's 57th birthday.
He's extremely proud of the event and its significance. Says Kaitz, "No
one is aware of another industry that has its main social event focused on
diversity issues."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.