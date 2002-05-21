Kaiser study shows TV sex impacts teens

Teens say TV influences their sexual behavior, including how to say no.

According to a study of 503 15- through 17-year-olds by the Kaiser Family

Foundation and U.S. News and World Report, 72 percent of respondents said

sexual content on TV influences their peers 'a lot' (32 percent) or 'somewhat'

(40 percent).

Interestingly, though, only 22 percent said it influences their own

behavior.

Many of the teens said TV has actually helped them to deal with sexual

situations. Six out of 10 said sexual scenes on TV helped to show them 'how to

say no to a sexual situation that makes them uncomfortable,' and 43 percent said

it helped them to talk 'to a partner' about safe sex.

Still, they said they found few role models for sexual behavior on TV. When

asked if there was any character that provided such a model in 'how they handle

their dating relationships and sex life,' 86 percent said no.

For a summary of 'Teens, Sex and TV,' click on http://www.kff.org/content/2002/3229/.