Kager joins NBC Media Sales

Rainbow National Ad Sales Corp. president Chris Kager has joined MGM/NBC Media

Sales Group as president.

Kager will oversee advertising sales for MGM and NBC Enterprises off-network

series and first-run syndication programming. He will also direct the

development of marketing sponsorships and identify new opportunities for

advertiser partnerships.

"Chris brings a valuable insight into the needs of the advertising community

and a proven ability to identify lucrative partnerships that create

unprecedented value for advertisers," NBC

Enterprises president Ed Wilson said. "Chris is an industry leader with proven success in syndication,

cable and networks, and we look forward to working with him on this new venture."

Prior to his stint at Rainbow, Kager was head of Columbia TriStar Television

Advertising Sales.