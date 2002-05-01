Kager joins NBC Media Sales
Rainbow National Ad Sales Corp. president Chris Kager has joined MGM/NBC Media
Sales Group as president.
Kager will oversee advertising sales for MGM and NBC Enterprises off-network
series and first-run syndication programming. He will also direct the
development of marketing sponsorships and identify new opportunities for
advertiser partnerships.
"Chris brings a valuable insight into the needs of the advertising community
and a proven ability to identify lucrative partnerships that create
unprecedented value for advertisers," NBC
Enterprises president Ed Wilson said. "Chris is an industry leader with proven success in syndication,
cable and networks, and we look forward to working with him on this new venture."
Prior to his stint at Rainbow, Kager was head of Columbia TriStar Television
Advertising Sales.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.