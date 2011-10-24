K. JAMES YAGER
We can’t do things in the future like we’ve done them
in the past. I felt that we had perfected some of the things
we were doing in morning [news]. I felt we were pretty
much there, but the more I have seen what the Internet
is doing and how interactive can interface with television,
I think our approach to news and information has to
change. It’s changing at a number of stations as we speak.
It’s easier for us—we don’t have giant talent contracts,
so we can affect change a little faster. I think our whole
approach to news has got to change if you believe news is
the backbone of what a small-market station is.
