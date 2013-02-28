JustinWilliams Named VP of TNT and TBS Digital

Turner Broadcasting System has announced that Justin

Williams has promoted to VP of digital for TNT and TBS. In the new role he will

oversee consumer engagement with the networks' shows and brands on digital

platforms and a variety of other efforts, including digital design, editorial, and

its implementation of TV Everywhere products.

Williams is an experienced digital executive who most

recently served as senior director and general manager of NASCAR.COM for Turner

Sports, where he and his team produced more than 400 hours of live coverage, a

10-fold increase from 2009.

He is based in Atlanta and reports to Dennis Adamovich,

senior vice president of digital, affiliate, lifestyle and enterprise commerce

for TBS, TNT and Turner Classic Movies (TCM).

"Justin is an outstanding leader with a wide range of

experience across the digital spectrum, from fledgling startups to global

brands," Adamovich noted in a statement. "He has an incredible

ability to motivate his teams not only to put forth their best creative work

but also to explore new ways to engage consumers and generate revenue through

multi-platform campaigns and new product launches. We are extremely excited to

have him on board leading TNT and TBS's digital team."