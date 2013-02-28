Justin Williams Tapped as VP of Digital for TBS, TNT
Turner has named Justin Williams VP of digital for both TNT
and TBS. He will be based in Atlanta and report to Dennis Adamovich, senior VP
of digital, affiliate, lifestyle and enterprise commerce to TNT, TBS and TCM.
Williams will head up both networks' continued TV Everywhere
push as well as overseeing awareness and engagement within their digital
properties. Williams spent two years as senior director and GM for NASCAR.com
for Turner Sports, which gives up editorial control of the site to NASCAR as
part of its new rights agreement.
"Justin is an outstanding leader with a wide range of
experience across the digital spectrum, from fledgling startups to global
brands," said Adamovich. "He has an incredible ability to motivate
his teams not only to put forth their best creative work but also to explore
new ways to engage consumers and generate revenue through multiplatform
campaigns and new product launches. We are extremely excited to have him on
board leading TNT and TBS's digital team."
