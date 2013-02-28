Justin Williams Tapped as VP of Digital for TBS, TNT

Turner has named Justin Williams VP of digital for both TNT

and TBS. He will be based in Atlanta and report to Dennis Adamovich, senior VP

of digital, affiliate, lifestyle and enterprise commerce to TNT, TBS and TCM.





Williams will head up both networks' continued TV Everywhere

push as well as overseeing awareness and engagement within their digital

properties. Williams spent two years as senior director and GM for NASCAR.com

for Turner Sports, which gives up editorial control of the site to NASCAR as

part of its new rights agreement.





"Justin is an outstanding leader with a wide range of

experience across the digital spectrum, from fledgling startups to global

brands," said Adamovich. "He has an incredible ability to motivate

his teams not only to put forth their best creative work but also to explore

new ways to engage consumers and generate revenue through multiplatform

campaigns and new product launches. We are extremely excited to have him on

board leading TNT and TBS's digital team."



