Justin Connolly

As Disney and ESPN’s lead negotiator for carriage

renewal deals with distributors, Connolly

will be front and center in 2012 on one of the

TV industry’s most controversial issues—the

rapidly escalating cost of sports programming.

Over the past two years, ESPN has agreed to

pony up hefty rights-fee increases to carry the

NFL’s Monday Night Football ($15.2 billion

over eight years), Pac-12 and BCS

college football and Wimbledon

tennis, among others.

At nearly $5 per subscriber per

month, ESPN already is by far the

most expensive channel available.

Connolly will need to extract even

higher fees to keep the net’s programming

on the air and other digital

platforms, at a time when distributors

are getting hammered with pushback

from customers frustrated about their bills.

Carriage renewal negotiations

can be nasty. Connolly, highly regarded

for his ability to find common

ground, will need all of his

collaborative talents to win renewals

on expiring deals with partners

said to include Dish Network,

Charter and AT&T. One positive

sign: Disney/ESPN’s groundbreaking

10-year agreement in January

with Comcast, which analysts estimate could

bring in $20 billion in revenue.