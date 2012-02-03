Justice Names New CIO

The Department of Justice has named Luke McCormack chief information officer, starting in late March.



He will oversee all information technology in support of the department's increasingly technology-heavy enforcement, which includes a crackdown on online piracy, operation In Our Sites, launched in June 2010.



Eric Olson, deputy CIO, has been acting head of info technology since the departure of Vance Hitch in August.



McCormack comes to DOJ from the Department of Homeland Security, where he had been CIO of ICE, which just this week announced the seizure of 16 Websites alleged to be illegally streaming sports, including NFL telecasts.