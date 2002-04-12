Justice Graves opens court
Mississippi Supreme Court Justice James Graves met with the media and other
members of the judiciary in Jackson in an effort to improve relations.
Cameras in the court was a dominant subject, although Graves has said that he
doesn't want the several meetings he has planned around the state to be limited
to that issue.
Ultimately, Graves said, he hopes to improve public access and education
regarding the courts.
A report is expected in the fall.
