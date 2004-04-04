Just Call Him Bernie 'Big Deals' Brillstein

Playing games with Tony Soprano can be risky. Poker is another story.

During a high-roller match in the March 28 episode of The Sopranos, the Mafia chief met Bernie Brillstein. Yep, that Bernie Brillstein, co-founder of Brillstein Grey Entertainment. Part of Brillstein's Hollywood family, Brad Grey Television, co-produces The Sopranos.

Brillstein, who lists TV’s The Lyon’s Den, Politically Incorrect, and Just Shoot Me on his producer’s résumé, had lines on the HBO hit. Two, to be exact.

Remember, Bernie, there are no small parts, only big producers.